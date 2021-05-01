Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 667.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $282.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $182.79 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.