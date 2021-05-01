Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.70 Million

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce sales of $564.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.46 million and the lowest is $526.93 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.63 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

