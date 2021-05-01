Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ventas worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ventas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

