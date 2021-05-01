Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.30

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.30 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 86.65 ($1.13). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12), with a volume of 52,161 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.25. The company has a market cap of £108.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.