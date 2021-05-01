Venus Price Reaches $105.48 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Venus has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $253.47 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $105.48 or 0.00183490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,460.00 or 0.99953099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001770 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002999 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,719,686 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

