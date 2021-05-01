Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 67,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.37.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

