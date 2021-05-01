Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,341.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $41.15 million and $39,341.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.14 or 0.00033270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00813246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.