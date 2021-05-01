Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

