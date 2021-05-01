Vertcoin Price Hits $1.45 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $86.95 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.79 or 0.05118677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.02 or 0.01736429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.27 or 0.00478761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.71 or 0.00730783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00575433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.83 or 0.00439867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,835,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.