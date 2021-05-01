Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 24.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after buying an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $16,656,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. Vertex has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

