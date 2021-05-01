Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

Shares of VRTX opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

