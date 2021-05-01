Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.84

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.84 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.60). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.59), with a volume of 297,133 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.84. The firm has a market cap of £166.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.