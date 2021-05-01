Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 307.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Veru worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.70 million, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

