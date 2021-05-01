VestChain Achieves Market Cap of $9.10 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. VestChain has a market cap of $9.10 million and $57,626.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00870774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.