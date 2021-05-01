Viacoin Market Cap Hits $41.54 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.99 or 0.00468071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,024 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

