Viacoin Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $41.53 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.66 or 0.00474947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,029 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

