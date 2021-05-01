ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,247 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.