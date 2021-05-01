VIBE Trading Up 81.8% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 81.8% against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $148,530.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.00869295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.