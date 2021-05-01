Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Trading Down 0.5%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.17. 8,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.