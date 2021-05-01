VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.13 and last traded at $37.13. 1,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.