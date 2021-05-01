VideoCoin (VID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.88 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $56.09 million and $1.88 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 302.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

