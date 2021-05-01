VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Up 38.7% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $51.06 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars.

