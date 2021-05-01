Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.0649

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Vidulum has a market cap of $465,104.41 and approximately $4,219.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.