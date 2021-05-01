VINchain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $227,721.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $227,721.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.41 or 0.00816536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

