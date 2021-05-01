Vipstar Coin Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $47.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 307.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

