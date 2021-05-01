Visor.Finance (VISR) Price Reaches $3.47 on Top Exchanges

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded up 65.7% against the dollar. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $104.81 million and $7.13 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00006033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.00874572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.06 or 0.08533120 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,228,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

