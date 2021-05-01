Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Announces Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

