Vistra Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $16.87 on Friday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.