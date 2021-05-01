Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $1,078,748.88 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,748.88.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,244.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after buying an additional 164,236 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

