Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $309.40

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 342.75 ($4.48). Volex shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 241,184 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.76 million and a PE ratio of 33.71.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

