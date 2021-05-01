Vortex Defi Market Cap Tops $494,800.52 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $494,800.52 and approximately $180,969.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011179 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

