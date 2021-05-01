VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $293.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $293.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

