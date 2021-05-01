Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144,915 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.36% of Voya Financial worth $28,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.82 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

