Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144,915 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.36% of Voya Financial worth $28,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.82 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.
In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
