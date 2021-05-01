Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

