Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.
Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45.
VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.
In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
