Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $4.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $181.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

