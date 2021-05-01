W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of W.W. Grainger worth $34,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $433.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $452.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

