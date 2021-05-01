Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Waddell & Reed Financial reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waddell & Reed Financial.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 110.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 449.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

