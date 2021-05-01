Waifu Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $116,456.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

