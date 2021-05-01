Waifu Token (WAIF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $116,800.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $116,800.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.10 or 0.01090668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.75 or 0.00715580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,557.36 or 0.99787560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

