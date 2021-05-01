Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.14

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.14 and traded as high as C$20.55. Wajax shares last traded at C$20.25, with a volume of 36,895 shares traded.

WJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$433.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.14.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 2.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

