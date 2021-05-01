Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Walmart worth $1,659,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.91. 6,560,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,748. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

