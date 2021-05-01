Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $128.47 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $128.47 million and $16.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.69 or 0.05091811 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077530 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

