Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of Waters worth $27,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Waters by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $299.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.67. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.