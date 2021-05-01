WAX Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $415.47 million and $6.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002103 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00041594 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,721,137,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,573,983,152 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

