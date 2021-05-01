WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches One Day Volume of $79.43 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $105.46 million and $79.43 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.33 or 0.00864414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.