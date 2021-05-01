WazirX (WRX) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $795.26 million and approximately $73.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00281990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.78 or 0.01128557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.42 or 0.00711616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.09 or 0.99911413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

