WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,130 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 84.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 199,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

