WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Shares of WEC opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

