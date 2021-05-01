Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 11,006 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 164.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $98.35 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

