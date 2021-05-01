Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 12,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

